RBI imposed restrictions on PMC Bank following large withdrawals, says report

Updated : October 01, 2019 09:17 AM IST

Large scale withdrawal besides the news of a build-up in non-performing assets and attendant capital erosion prompted the RBI to take action and place restrictions on September 23.
The development comes after the RBI had put a slew of restrictions on the bank for six months on September 23.
The restrictions included curbs on fresh lending, accepting fresh deposits and investments, among others.
