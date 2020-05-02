Finance RBI holds meet with banks; may consider moratorium extension Updated : May 02, 2020 04:43 PM IST Banks have requested RBI to permit them to grant another three months of moratorium relief to their borrowers. On the much-debated issue of moratorium relief for NBFCs, RBI made it very clear in that banks would have to take the call on extending this relief on a case to case basis. Currently, TLTRO 2.0 funds can only be used by banks to invest in investment grade bonds issued by MFIs and NBFCs, but not for direct lending. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365