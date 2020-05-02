  • SENSEX
RBI holds meet with banks; may consider moratorium extension

Updated : May 02, 2020 04:43 PM IST

Banks have requested RBI to permit them to grant another three months of moratorium relief to their borrowers.
On the much-debated issue of moratorium relief for NBFCs, RBI made it very clear in that banks would have to take the call on extending this relief on a case to case basis.
Currently, TLTRO 2.0 funds can only be used by banks to invest in investment grade bonds issued by MFIs and NBFCs, but not for direct lending.
