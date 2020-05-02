RBI holds meet with banks; may consider moratorium extension

Heads of eight public sector banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Indian Bank and Canara Bank on Saturday held a meeting with top Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials over the challenges faced by the financial industry, multiple people aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Moratorium extension, one-time restructuring of loans, lending to NBFCs, tweaks required in the current liquidity schemes for NBFCs and credit push to the economy once the lockdown is lifted were among the key themes of discussion between the bankers and RBI in a marathon meeting held today, said three bank executives that CNBC-TV18 spoke to on the condition of anonymity.

With the central government announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown, and businesses facing turbulence, banks have requested RBI to permit them to grant another three months of moratorium relief to their borrowers, said three banks present in the meeting today. In addition, the people quoted above said, banks are also seeking the regulator’s nod for a one-time restructuring of loans across segments, without downgrading the asset classification to a non-performing asset.

Currently, RBI norms do not permit restructuring of a loan account without first categorising it as a non-performing asset and making the necessary higher provisions.

“RBI said it is looking into the issue of an extension of the moratorium, but restructuring is one word RBI is not very comfortable with because we all know this scheme has been exploited by banks in the past,” said one of the bankers present in this meet.

“We will go by the spirit of the June 7 circular (on resolution of stressed assets), but we need a few changes. We should be permitted to restructure with the existing promoter,” added another banker who was also part of the meeting. He said that finding buyers for stressed assets in this environment may result in value destruction, and therefore restructuring with existing promoters was the only solution to the current problem.

“We are okay if RBI puts in strict terms for restructuring, we will abide by them, but they must allow restructuring of loans,” said the head of a large public bank, citing recent examples of delays in resolution due to the lockdown.

On the much-debated issue of moratorium relief for non-banking finance companies or NBFCs, RBI made it very clear in today’s meeting that banks would have to take the call on extending this relief on a case to case basis, as per their own board approved policies.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the Indian Banks Association held a meeting over the issue but banks could not reach a consensus on the matter. With the largest lender, State Bank of India, taking the stance to not extend the benefit to NBFCs, many banks were in a flux, and had now decided to present their case to RBI.

Now, even as the banks remain divided on the issue of allowing NBFCs the benefit of a three month moratorium, RBI has put the ball in the banks’ court, and told them that the regulator will not prescribe rules for how banks take these commercial decisions.

In the past few weeks when RBI announced liquidity lines for support to NBFCs, MFI and mutual funds, banks showed a very poor response, barely coming forward to borrow from RBI’s window.

Banks have been parking large sums of money over Rs 7- 7.5 lakh crore with RBI instead of utilising funds for lending, and their risk aversion in the current environment has meant that RBI’s TLTRO 2.0, or the Special Liquidity Facility for mutual funds did not achieve the desired objective.

“We have given the feedback to RBI that we do not want more liquidity,” said one of the bankers. Instead, what banks have asked for is an expansion in the scope of the TLTRO 2.0.

“Small NBFCs and MFIs don’t always use the bond route, it is the large ones that typically use this route to raise money, and we believe the direct loan route is better suited for these smaller companies," explained a banker, adding that banks have asked RBI to allow direct lending via TLTRO 2.0 funds with the same regulatory benefits- similar to tweaks made by RBI in the scheme for mutual funds.

Currently, TLTRO 2.0 funds can only be used by banks to invest in investment grade bonds issued by MFIs and NBFCs, but not for direct lending.