RBI holds conference for public sector bank directors on governance and risk management

The RBI held the conference in New Delhi for the Directors on the Boards of Public Sector Banks. The conference, inaugurated by the Governor of RBI, centered around the theme of "Governance in Banks - Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das acknowledged the pivotal role played by banks in supporting the economy and maintaining resilience amidst challenging circumstances, during a conference on Monday. The RBI held the conference in New Delhi for the Directors on the Boards of Public Sector Banks.

The conference, inaugurated by the Governor of RBI, centered around the theme of "Governance in Banks - Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability."

During the conference, the Governor highlighted the improved financial performance of banks despite challenging times and urged the Directors of banks to further strengthen governance and assurance functions, including risk management, compliance, and internal audit. He also emphasised the need for banks to ensure continued financial and operational resilience.

Also Read: Inflation in India is likely to be less than what RBI had feared

The conference encompassed various sessions focusing on key topics including Governance and Assurance Functions, Credit Risk, Operational Risk, IT/Cyber Risk, and Data Analytics. These sessions aimed to provide valuable insights and knowledge to the directors, enabling them to make informed decisions and drive sustainable growth while ensuring stability within the banking sector.

The conference concluded with an open house interaction between the participants and the Executive Directors of the Reserve Bank. It served as a platform to reinforce the importance of robust governance practices and effective risk management in public sector banks. By emphasizing these areas, the RBI aims to foster a strong and resilient banking system that can navigate challenges and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Indian economy.