RBI holds conference for public sector bank directors on governance and risk management

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das acknowledged the pivotal role played by banks in supporting the economy and maintaining resilience amidst challenging circumstances, during a conference on Monday. The RBI held the conference in New Delhi for the Directors on the Boards of Public Sector Banks.

The conference, inaugurated by the Governor of RBI, centered around the theme of "Governance in Banks - Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability."

During the conference, the Governor highlighted the improved financial performance of banks despite challenging times and urged the Directors of banks to further strengthen governance and assurance functions, including risk management, compliance, and internal audit. He also emphasised the need for banks to ensure continued financial and operational resilience.