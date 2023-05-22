English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsRBI holds conference for public sector bank directors on governance and risk management

RBI holds conference for public sector bank directors on governance and risk management

RBI holds conference for public sector bank directors on governance and risk management
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 8:33:37 PM IST (Published)

The RBI held the conference in New Delhi for the Directors on the Boards of Public Sector Banks. The conference, inaugurated by the Governor of RBI, centered around the theme of "Governance in Banks - Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability." 


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das acknowledged the pivotal role played by banks in supporting the economy and maintaining resilience amidst challenging circumstances, during a conference on Monday. The RBI held the conference in New Delhi for the Directors on the Boards of Public Sector Banks.
The conference, inaugurated by the Governor of RBI, centered around the theme of "Governance in Banks - Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability."
During the conference, the Governor highlighted the improved financial performance of banks despite challenging times and urged the Directors of banks to further strengthen governance and assurance functions, including risk management, compliance, and internal audit. He also emphasised the need for banks to ensure continued financial and operational resilience.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X