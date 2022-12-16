RBI holds central board meeting in Kolkata, reviews economic situation

English
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 16, 2022 5:28:20 PM IST (Published)

The 599th meeting of the RBI's Central Board of Directors discussed the current economic situation in light of the global and domestic challenges. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday reviewed the current economic situation, and global and domestic challenges including the overall geopolitical developments, finance, and trade.

The 599th meeting of the board was held in Kolkata on December 16. The meeting was chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The board also discussed the activities of select central office departments and the draft Report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2021-22, the central bank said in a statement.
Also Read: RBI governor to fintechs: Pay close attention to governance, data protection
Directors of the Central Board, Satish K. Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Dr Ravindra H. Dholakia attended the meeting. RBI deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, and T. Rabi Sankar too attended the meeting.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
