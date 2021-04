The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked the maximum end-of-day balance for payment banks to Rs 2 lakh, from Rs 1 lakh.

"With a view to furthering the financial inclusion and to expand the ability of payments bank to cater to the growing needs of their customers, the current limit on maximum end of day balance of Rs 1 lakh is being increased to Rs 2 lakh per customer with immediate effect," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Earlier, payments banks had urged the RBI to review the customer's deposit limit.

In October 2018, the central bank had also issued guidelines for the adoption of inter-operability on a voluntary basis for full KYC Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs).

“As migration toward inter-operability has not been significant, it is now proposed to make inter-operability mandatory for full KYC PPIs and for all payment acceptance infrastructure. To incentivize the same, RBI we will increase the outstanding limit of such PPIs to Rs 2 lakh from the Rs 1 lakh limit earlier," Das said.

"A separate circular with details regarding this will be issued soon," he added.

Payment banks are savings account that can offer deposit services but cannot offer loans and advances to the customers.

Paytm Payments Bank, Airtel Payments Bank, India Post Payments Bank are some of the payment banks.