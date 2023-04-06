English
'RBI has taken a good call': Nirmala Sitharaman on surprise rate hike pause

‘RBI has taken a good call': Nirmala Sitharaman on surprise rate hike pause

By CNBC-TV18 Apr 6, 2023 6:59:26 PM IST (Published)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, however, pledged to hike the interest rate again if needed, saying the decision to keep it unchanged was ‘for this meeting only.’ The war against inflation continues, he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, April 6, welcomed the RBI's decision to keep the benchmark rate unchanged. "RBI has taken a good call, I think," she said. The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the repurchase or repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, however, pledged to hike the interest rates again if needed, saying the decision to pause was "for this meeting only."


The MPC also decided to retain a policy stance focused on "withdrawal of accommodation" to "ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth." That had been its approach since it started tightening in May 2022.

"The MPC unanimously decided to keep rates unchanged in this meeting with readiness to act if the situation so warrants," Das said announcing the decisions of the MPC.

"The MPC will not hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings." RBI has raised interest rates by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022.

It marginally upped its forecast of India's GDP growth in the current fiscal year starting April 1 to 6.5 percent from the 6.4 percent forecast earlier. This compares with an expected 7 percent growth in 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023) fiscal.

The central bank lowered its inflation forecast to 5.2 percent for 2023-24 from 5.3 percent, with Das saying "war against inflation has to continue." He said it was necessary to evaluate the cumulative impact of past interest rate hikes.

The surprise pause comes even as core inflation stayed above 6 percent for 17 straight months. "Our job is not yet finished and the war against inflation has to continue until we see a durable decline in inflation closer to the target," he said.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
X