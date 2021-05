The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am today. The address is unscheduled and comes amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The reason for the address is unknown.

However, experts believe that amid rising coronavirus numbers and lockdown in many states, the RBI governor may announce relief measures like loan moratorium extension, one-time loan restructuring for small borrowers, additional liquidity relief, among others.