The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference at 10 am today.

Investors hope for a second stimulus package from the central bank after it announced its monetary policy last month amid the economic fallout due to the coronavirus.

On March 27, the RBI announced several relief measures approved by its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to counter the slowdown induced by the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent economic lockdown.

The MPC had advanced its meeting and met on March 24, 26 and 27. It reduced policy repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4 percent, and reverse repo rate by 90 bps.

HR Khan, former deputy governor, RBI expects that the central bank to conduct the repo in corporate bonds as it was agreed based on the committee recommendations.