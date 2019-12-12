Business
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says current economic situation may pose challenges to banks
Updated : December 12, 2019 08:48 AM IST
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' remarks come amid a slowdown in economic growth to a six-year-low at 4.5 percent for the September quarter.
The RBI has also cut its growth estimate sharply to 5 percent for the fiscal year.
