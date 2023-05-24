Pausing interest rate hikes is not in my hands, driven by on-ground situation: Shaktikanta Das

"Pausing rate hikes is not a decision which is entirely in my hands because I am driven by what is happening at the ground level," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at the the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session (2023).

Das' comments came just after CII President Sanjiv Bajaj at the event said he hoped the economic situation will aid in pausing rate hikes. Bajaj said the industry has welcomed the RBI's decision to decouple from the global monetary policy tightening cycle. He said he was hoping the RBI is able to cut rates soon if the situation so demands. He said the corporate balance sheets have been deleveraged, the banking sector's balance sheets are also now very healthy. The banks are now ready to lend to viable projects, he said, adding that a pick up in private investments is also being witnessed, the manufacturing sector is also continuing to attract higher capital. "The pause in interest rates by RBI is very timely," he said.

Responding to the same, Das said, "It's not a decision which is entirely in my hands because I am driven by what is happening at the ground level."

Talking about India's economy he said, it is expected to grow 7 percent with a possibility that it could be more. "I won't be surprised if the FY23 growth comes slightly above 7 percent," he said, adding, "On a more serious note, please don't read it as a pause, it is a pivot."

On inflation

Talking about inflation, Das said it is moderated but there is no room for complacency.

He said in February last year, the inflation outlook was very benign. "We assumed it will moderate, but then we had the big surprise from the Russia-Ukraine war," he said.

Talking about the surprise MPC meeting, just after the war, for which at the time the central bank received criticism, Das said, that subsequent events have proved the meet was the right decision.

"Last MPC, we gave you a positive surprise, by giving a pause because our assessment was that we have done 250 bps increase lets allow the monetary policy to play out and transmit. We monitor the transmission in credit side, liability side as well," he said, adding that the situation is extremely fluid, highly dynamic.

He said the war on inflation is not over. "We have to remain alert, no cause for complacency," he said.

On foreign exchange

Das said the central bank is always closely watching the market, intervening when necessary, which too it faces criticism for. "We are consciously building a buffer of foreign exchange. When there are outflows, we have to look after ourselves. The IMF has also seen it is perfectly within the emerging economies to build forex reserves," he said.

The RBI governor said the Russia-Ukraine war led to a surge of outflows from the Indian market, and the central bank had to intervene. "Our primary focus is to maintain the stability of the rupee. It gives confidence to domestic businesses, international investors, importers, exporters to conduct their businesses. Without that they won't be able to do business," he said.

After the RBI had to intervene in the Indian market following the Russia-Ukraine war, he said its reserves went down to $524 billion. "It was partly because we were intervening in the market. There was criticism that the RBI is mindlessly splurging dollars. But my response then was, 'we buy an umbrella to us it'," he said.

Das said the central bank was confident the cycle would turn and is fortunate that it has. "According to the data we released last Friday, we have forex reserves of $599.5 billion. It keeps fluctuating a bit because of valuation gains and losses," he said.

'Our endeavour is to always remain prudent'

The RBI governor said 'prudence' for a central bank has to be the underlining theme as it has to ensure long-term financial stability of the system.

"Today in India we witness a confluence of factors feeding into the Indian growth story. The RBI will remain proactive, alert and prudent and do its best to support the economy and maintain the financial stability of India. Our endeavour is to always remain prudent. we were prudent then, prudent now, will continue to remain prudent," he said.