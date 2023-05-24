English
Pausing interest rate hikes is not in my hands, driven by on-ground situation: Shaktikanta Das

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 11:03:47 AM IST (Updated)

"Pausing rate hikes is not a decision which is entirely in my hands because I am driven by what is happening at the ground level," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at the the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session (2023).

"Pausing interest rate hikes is not in my hands," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. He was speaking at the the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session (2023).

"Its not a decision which is entirely in my hands because I am driven by what is happening at the ground level," he said.
Talking about India's economy he said, it is expected to grow 7 percent with a possibility that it could be more. "I won't be surprised if the FY23 growth comes slightly above 7 percent," he said.
