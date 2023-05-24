Pausing interest rate hikes is not in my hands, driven by on-ground situation: Shaktikanta Das

"Pausing rate hikes is not a decision which is entirely in my hands because I am driven by what is happening at the ground level," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at the the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session (2023).

Talking about India's economy he said, it is expected to grow 7 percent with a possibility that it could be more. "I won't be surprised if the FY23 growth comes slightly above 7 percent," he said.