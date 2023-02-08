Governor Shaktikanta Das was speaking at the press conference after RBI's policy announcement. He said that the country's central bank has issued a press release on bank exposure to "a particular conglomerate" and that there is nothing more to add.
With reference to banks' exposure to Adani Group, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said, "Banks don't lend on the basis of the market cap of the company; banks lend on the basis of the strength of a company and its cash flows."
The RBI governor was speaking at the press conference after RBI's policy announcement.
"We have made our own assessment; other agencies make their own assessments," Das said on Adani Group with reference to Fitch's report. Fitch Ratings earlier said that it expects no material changes to its forecast on Adani Group's cash flow.
The Governor said that the country's central bank has issued a press release on bank exposure to "a particular conglomerate" and that there is nothing more to add.
The Adani Group stocks were seen recovering some of their lost ground in afternoon trade on Wednesday.
Talking about banks' exposure to big conglomerates, the Governor reiterated the various measures undertaken by RBI to strengthen the resilience of Indian banks. "We have guidelines on risk management committees; made it mandatory to appoint a Chief Risk Officer and Chief Compliance Officer."
He added that the central bank has rationalised in the last two years the large exposure norms and that the large exposure guideline has fully complied with all. Das asserted that the Indian banking sector, including the NBFC sector, continues to be resilient and strong.
While the RBI governor said that banks' exposure to Adani Group is well within the limits, a new survey showed that nearly 3 out of 4 investors in India are worried about the governance.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Feb 8, 2023 2:00 PM IST
