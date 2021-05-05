RBI Governor Speech Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das announces term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000cr for healthcare, SLTRO for Small Finance Banks

RBI Governor Speech LIVE Updates | The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced relaxation in overdraft facility for state governments. He increased the maximum OD tenor from 36 to 50 days. He further said that states can stay in overdraft for 60 days in a quarter until September-end. Read here.
RBI Governor Das says: The Central Bank will conduct a special 3-year long-term repo operation of Rs 10,000 crore at repo rate or Small Finance Banks. A limit of Rs 10 lakh per borrower has been set for the SFB scheme and the offer will be open till October 31, 2021. SFB on-lending to MFIs to be categorised as a priority sector,
RBI Governor Das says: Individuals, small businesses, MSMEs with exposure of upto Rs 25 crore who have not availed One time restructuring will be eligible for Resolution framework 2.0. The borrowers must be standard as of March 31, 2021 to be eligible for Resolution framework 2.0.
RBI Governor Das says: Banks are being incentivised to extend swift credit to weak sectors. Banks will create a COVID loan book in their balance sheets and can park money equal to COVID book with RBI at 40 bps above reverse repo rate.
RBI Governor Das says: Counter-cyclical provisioning buffer held by banks as of December 2020 can be used to make specific provision for NPAs upto March 2022. Use of such floating provisions for NPA provisioning to be done after board approvals.
RBI Governor Das says: Small Finance Banks (SFB) will be permitted to lend to small MFI's with asset size of Rs 500 crore. This facility will be available till 31st March'22.
RBI Governor Das says: To ramp up Covid related healthcare infra, on-tap special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to be made available to banks at repo rate with upto 3 year tenor. Under the scheme banks can support entities including vaccine manufacturers, medical facilities, hospitals and also patients.
RBI Governor Das says: Forex reserves of USD 588 billion give us the confidence to deal with global spillovers. The first G-Sap auctions elicited an enthusiastic response. G-Sap is contributing to softening of G-Sec yields, and in turn private sector borrowing in the market.
RBI Governor Das says: The RBI has decided to conduct second purchase of G-sec for Rs 35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 on May 20.
RBI Governor Das says: Inflation trajectory over the rest of the year will be shaped by COVID-19 and local containment measures. CPI inflation was at 5.5% in March 2021 from 5% in February 2021. Core inflation remained elevated. Price pressure in pulses & edible oil remain. Normal southwest monsoon should help contain food prices.
RBI Governor Das says: Forecast of a normal monsoon by IMD is expected to sustain rural demand, overall output. Even with local containment measures, everyone has learnt how to continue businesses.
RBI Governor Das says: Since the pandemic began, I have expressed faith in India's resilience to overcome challenges. We have struggled to free ourselves from the pandemic's deadly grip over the past year.
RBI Governor Das says: Global economy is exhibiting incipient signs of recovery supported by fiscal, monetary stimulus. The global outlook is highly uncertain and clouded with risks. World merchandise trade maintained its decent uptrend; CPI inflation is benign in major AEs. Global financial markets regained buoyancy in April on the back of vaccine optimism.
RBI Governor Das says: The situation has altered drastically in the last few weeks. New mutant strains have emerged, causing a severe strain on health infrastructure. The health crisis is still unfolding. India has mounted a valiant defence. Shoring up livelihoods and restoring normalcy in education, workplace is necessary. The RBI will continue to monitor the situation and deploy all recourses available.
RBI Governor Das says: Steps have to be wide-ranging, sequenced and well-timed. Need to martial resources and fight COVID-19 again, to return to normalcy and sound health.
RBI Governor Das says: India had flattened the COVID-19 infection curve in March 2021. However, new mutants of the virus have emerged. Wide ranging and swift actions are needed against the spread of the second wave.
