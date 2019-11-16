Finance
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das blames weak governance in PSBs for high NPAs
Updated : November 16, 2019 08:41 PM IST
RBI governor noted that the understanding of risks from a business perspective by the boards in some banks has been inadequate due to skill gaps.
Das highlighted that the increase in NPAs was significantly higher in PSBs as compared to their private and foreign counterparts.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more