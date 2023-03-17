Breaking News
X
Law Ministry tells Parliament that RAW used to clear SC, HC judges’ appointments in “exceptional” cases
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsRBI Governor says Indian banks robust, but warns against asset liability mismatch

RBI Governor says Indian banks robust, but warns against asset-liability mismatch

RBI Governor says Indian banks robust, but warns against asset-liability mismatch
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Mar 17, 2023 7:31:34 PM IST (Published)

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the US banking crisis drives home the importance of strong regulations that focus on sustainable growth and prevent excessive build-up either on the asset side or liability side.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Friday said the Indian banking system is resilient and stable right now. At the same time, he warned banks against any build-up of asset-liability mismatches.

Recommended Articles

View All
India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months

Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview

Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too

Alternative protein — here's the story of plant-based meat and of a green revolution too

Mar 17, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting

Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting

Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Delivering the annual KP Hormis (Federal Bank founder) commemorative lecture in Kochi on March 17, the governor said the US banking crisis drives home the importance of robust regulations that focus on sustainable growth and prevent excessive build-up either on the asset side or liability side.


The governor said, "We have nothing to fear as our external debt is manageable, and thus appreciation of the greenback does not pose any problem to us."

Das said RBI's supervisory systems have been strengthened significantly in recent years through measures which include a unified and harmonised supervisory approach for commercial banks, NBFCs and UCBs. The frequency and intensity of on-site supervisory engagement is now based on the size as well as riskiness of the institutions.

Also Read: RBI's Shaktikanta Das named Governor of the Year at Central Banking Awards 2023

The governor focused most of the speech on India's G20 presidency and in this context, he called for more coordinated attempts by the group of the world's 20 largest economies to help those countries with high external debt risks due to the US dollar rise.

Without naming the US bank, Das said on the face of it, one of them had unmanageable deposits in excess of their assets side business and added that the ongoing US banking crisis also clearly shows the risks of private cryptocurrencies to the financial system.

To strengthen cyber resilience, RBI has issued a comprehensive cyber security framework for banks and digital payment security control guidelines have been issued, the the governor stated.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RBIShaktikanta Das

Next Article

NSE begins investor awareness series with Aiyyo Shraddha explaining multibagger stocks

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X