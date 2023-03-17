RBI Governor says Indian banks robust, but warns against asset-liability mismatch

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the US banking crisis drives home the importance of strong regulations that focus on sustainable growth and prevent excessive build-up either on the asset side or liability side.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Friday said the Indian banking system is resilient and stable right now. At the same time, he warned banks against any build-up of asset-liability mismatches.
Delivering the annual KP Hormis (Federal Bank founder) commemorative lecture in Kochi on March 17, the governor said the US banking crisis drives home the importance of robust regulations that focus on sustainable growth and prevent excessive build-up either on the asset side or liability side.
The governor said, "We have nothing to fear as our external debt is manageable, and thus appreciation of the greenback does not pose any problem to us."
The governor focused most of the speech on India's G20 presidency and in this context, he called for more coordinated attempts by the group of the world's 20 largest economies to help those countries with high external debt risks due to the US dollar rise.
Without naming the US bank, Das said on the face of it, one of them had unmanageable deposits in excess of their assets side business and added that the ongoing US banking crisis also clearly shows the risks of private cryptocurrencies to the financial system.