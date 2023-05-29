RBI governor red-flags governance gaps in public, private banks, issues 9-point code of conduct

Speaking at the Conference of Directors of Banks organised by the RBI for public sector banks, Shaktikanta Das reiterated that it's necessary that independent directors are truly independent as they should keep watch on actual or potential related party transactions.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday, May 29, red-flagged certain governance gaps in public and private sector banks and issued a nine-point code of conduct to ensure better governance and resilience in banks.

Objective and independent board

Speaking at the Conference of Directors of Banks organised by the RBI for public sector banks, the governor reiterated that it's necessary that independent directors are truly independent as they should keep watch on actual or potential related party transactions.

Also, he emphasised that independent directors have to always remember that their loyalty is to the bank and no one else. Directors should ask pertinent questions from the management and maintain the required level of alertness.

Governance and stability

Further, he said despite the guidelines on corporate governance by the central bank, it was a matter of concern that the RBI has come across gaps in governance at certain banks, which have the potential to cause some volatility in the sector. While these gaps have been mitigated, it is necessary that boards and managements do not allow such gaps to creep in.

Role of chairperson, board committees and MD/CEO

Talking about the role of the chairperson, board committees, and managing director or chief executive officer, the governor said the central bank has noticed at times the dominance of CEOs in board discussions and decision-making. It has been seen that in such cases the boards are not asserting themselves.

However, Das said RBI doesn't like this type of situation to develop as the managing director and chief executive officer should function under the board’s guidance and direction.

Corporate culture

On corporate culture and value systems, the RBI governor advised CEOs to monitor information appearing in various media, including social media, constantly and interact with the media immediately to set out the facts correctly.

Quality of information

According to Das, sometimes the information being put up to the board is laden with gaps and material inaccuracies and the board agenda notes for review did not capture all the relevant information.

He reiterated that there were instances where only power point presentations were circulated as agenda notes in the board meeting and these are like a guided tour. Directors should clearly look beyond a guided tour.

Effective oversight of senior management

Das also highlighted that employees cannot be rewarded for increasing short-term profits without adequate recognition of risks. Banks need to rethink their internal accountability structures to ensure that prudent risk-taking is rewarded and imprudent decisions are discouraged.

Business model and conduct

Boards need to pay specific attention to asset liability management (ALM) and banks should exercise caution and prudence in their growth strategies, pricing of products, and portfolio composition, he said.

