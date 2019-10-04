RBI Governor on PMC Bank scam: Shouldn’t generalise; have acted promptly

Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das tried to calm frayed nerves because of the PMC Bank debacle. He said that the RBI acted promptly and swiftly on the PMC Bank issue.

Answering a question on PMC Bank in his meeting the press after the RBI monetary policy, he said, “RBI has acted promptly and swiftly on the PMC Bank issue. One shouldn't Use one incident to generalise the entire co-operative banking sector.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case against key HDIL personnel and Joy Thomas in the PMC Bank case.

On Thursday, Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, directors of the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) in the scam. Properties worth Rs 3,500 crore of HDIL have also been frozen by the EOW.

PMC Bank used more than 21,000 fictitious accounts to hide loans it made, according to a police complaint lodged by officials, in the latest banking fraud case to spook the country's depositors and investors.