Economy
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Studying few crisis hit NBFCs closely, says RBI Governor
Updated : September 16, 2019 04:23 PM IST
RBI monitoring about 50 top NBFCs including a few HFCs, says Shaktikanta Das
RBI governor says that the central bank was doing a “deep dive” into a few of these cases
