RBI forms working group to review regulatory framework for core investment companies
Updated : July 04, 2019 06:35 AM IST
The central bank said there is a need to strengthen the corporate governance framework of CICs.
The six-member working group is to be headed by Tapan Ray, non-executive chairman, Central Bank of India and former secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
