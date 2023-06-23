CNBC TV18
RBI fines J&K Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Axis Bank for breaking rules

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 23, 2023 9:07:33 PM IST (Published)

The central bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.5 crore on Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Rs 1.45 crore on Bank of Maharashtra, and Rs 30 lakh on Axis Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (June 23) said it has imposed monetary penalties on three banks for rule violations.

The central bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.5 crore on Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Rs 1.45 crore on Bank of Maharashtra, and Rs 30 lakh on Axis Bank.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank
The penalty was imposed for non-compliance, with certain directions issued by RBI on the central repository of large common exposures across banks, loans, and advances, statutory and other restrictions' and time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT-related operational controls.
