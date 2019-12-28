#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market trades higher as banks lead, Nifty reclaims 12,200
Global stocks rally to record highs; gold gains
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes
Home Finance
Finance

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Updated : December 28, 2019 09:46 AM IST

This involved 4,412 fraud cases of Rs 1 lakh and above, as per the report. In FY19, banks had reported 6,801 cases of fraud involving Rs 71,543 crore.
The amount involved in frauds that occurred between FY01 and FY18 formed about 90.6 percent of the frauds reported in 2018-19 in terms of value.
Similarly, 97.3 percent of the frauds reported in the first half of FY20 by value occurred in previous financial years.
RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

RBI Financial Stability Report: Bank frauds surge to whopping Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 FY20

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

Amazon acquires 49% stake in Future Coupons for Rs 1,500 crore

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV