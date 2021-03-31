  • SENSEX
RBI extends timeline for processing of recurring online transactions to September 30

Updated : March 31, 2021 03:20 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the timeline for processing recurring online transactions to September 2021, from March 2021.
To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, RBI said it has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders to migrate to the framework by six months, i.e., till September 30, 2021.
