RBI extends timeline for processing of recurring online transactions to September 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended the timeline for processing recurring online transactions to September 30, 2021, from March 31, 2021.

To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, RBI said it has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders to migrate to the framework by six months, i.e., till September 30, 2021.

"Any further delay in ensuring complete adherence to the framework beyond the extended timeline will attract stringent supervisory action," the central bank said.

In August 2019, the central bank had issued a framework for processing e-mandates on recurring online transactions. Initially applicable to cards and wallets, the framework was extended in January 2020 to cover Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as well.

This framework mandated the use of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) during registration and first transaction (with relaxation for subsequent transactions up to a limit of Rs 5,000), as well as pre-transaction notification, facility to withdraw the mandate, etc.

Based on a request from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) for an extension of time till March 31, 2021, to enable the banks to complete the migration, the central bank had advised the stakeholders in December 2020 to migrate to the framework by March 31, 2021.

However, the framework has not been fully implemented even after the extended timeline.

This non-compliance, RBI said, is noted with serious concern and will be dealt with separately.