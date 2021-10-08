RBI extends special 3-year LTRO of Rs 10,000 cr for SFBs till December 31

The special 3-year long-term repo operation (LTRO) of Rs 10,000 crore for small finance banks (SFBs) has been extended till December 31 and made available on-tap, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

" We have proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode," Das said.

Meanwhile, the central bank decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent but maintained an accommodative stance even as the economy is showing signs of recovery after the second COVID wave. This is the eighth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Das has maintained the status quo.

RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low. MPC decided to keep the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 percent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

