RBI extends deadline for periodic KYC update by 3 months till March 31, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended deadline for periodic KYC update by 3 months till March 31, 2022. The extension has been done in view of the prevalent uncertainty due to new variant of COVID-19- Omicron, RBI said.

The earlier deadline for the same was December 31.

In May, the RBI had extended the periodic KYC deadline to December 31 and directed banks and other financial institutions to not place any restrictions on operations of such accounts. The directions were given during the peak of the second wave.

Meanwhile, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the retirement fund body, has said that the account holders can add nominees to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account even after December 31. However, the retirement fund body in a tweet advised its account holders to do e-nomination at the earliest.

Earlier, it was reported that the last date to add nominees through the e-nomination was supposed to end on December 31.

It must be noted that only nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings in the event of subscribers' sudden demise. Subscribers can nominate more than one nominee and also fix the percentage of sharing among all such nominees.