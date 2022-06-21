RBI extends deadline for implementing key credit card norms to October 1

Amid requests from industry stakeholders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 21 has extended the deadline for implementation of certain provisions for debit and credit cards to October 1, 2022.

"Considering various representations received from the industry stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the timeline for implementation of the following provisions of the Master Direction to October 01, 2022," RBI said.

Which provisions?

The first provision is card issuers shall seek one-time password (OTP)-based consent from the cardholder for activating a credit card if the same has not been activated by the customer for more than 30 days from the date of issuance.

If no consent is received for activating the card, the card issuer shall close the credit card account without any cost to the customer within seven working days from the date of seeking confirmation from the customer, the central bank said in a notification.

Coming to the second provision, card issuers shall ensure that the credit limit, as sanctioned and advised to the cardholder, is not breached at any point in time without seeking explicit consent from the cardholder. Further, there should be no capitalisation of unpaid charges/levies/taxes for charging compounding of interest.

Deadline unchanged for these

However, the deadline for the implementation of the rest of the provisions of the debit and credit cards remains unchanged, the RBI added.

According to the master directions issued last year, commercial banks with a net worth of over Rs 100 crore can undertake credit card business either independently or in tie-up with other card-issuing banks/NBFCs. Regional rural banks (RRBs) are also permitted to issue credit cards in collaboration with their sponsor bank or other banks.

''In addition, the person in whose name the card is issued can also approach the RBI Ombudsman who would determine the amount of compensation payable by the card-issuer to the recipient of the unsolicited card as per the provisions of the Ombudsman Scheme, for loss of complainant's time, expenses incurred, harassment and mental anguish suffered by him/her,'' the central bank said.

The RBI further said non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) shall not undertake credit card business without its prior approval.

"'Without obtaining prior approval from the Reserve Bank, NBFCs shall not issue debit cards, credit cards, charge cards, or similar products virtually or physically," the central bank said. With regard to the recovery of dues from customers, the RBI has asked the issuers to ensure that they and their agents adhere to the fair practices code for lenders.

Debt collection

In particular — with regard to the appointment of third-party agencies for debt collection — the card issuers must ensure that their agents refrain from actions that could damage their integrity and reputation and observe strict customer confidentiality, it added.