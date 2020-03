The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday extended the curbs on scam-stricken PMC Bank by three months till June 22.

stakeholders and authorities, is trying to work out a scheme for revival of the bank. In order to take this forward, it is considered necessary to extend the aforesaid directions for a further period of three months," the RBI said, referring to its previous directions on PMC Bank, which imposed limits on the bank from making fresh loans and imposed a cap on withdrawals on depositors.

In its previous directions, the RBI had increased the withdrawal limit on depositors to Rs 50,000, allowing 78 percent on deposit holders to withdraw the entire amount in their accounts.

The RBI had imposed curbs on PMC Bank after it emerged that it had extended loans to realtor HDIL far in excess of regulatory limits and through fictitious accounts.

Authorities have also charged HDIL promoters with siphoning and money laundering, who were also arrested and are being prosecuted.

Authorities suspect HDIL and its related companies took out nearly Rs 4,000 crore from the bank and have attached assets to roughly the same extent.

"The Reserve Bank been closely monitoring the situation and has been holding regular meetings with the Administrator and the Advisory Committee of the bank. The Reserve Bank has also been, directly and through the Administrator, discussing with various authorities on expeditious sale of securities and recoveries of loans. Due to various factors including legal processes, tangible outcomes are taking some time," the RBI said.

The central bank pointed out that unlike in case of commercial banks, "the reserve bank has no powers to draw up an enforceable scheme of reconstruction of a cooperative bank."