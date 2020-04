The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended regulatory benefits under special liquidity facility for mutual funds (SLF-MF) scheme to all banks irrespective of whether they avail funding from the Reserve Bank or deploy their own resources.

On April 27, the Reserve Bank had announced a Rs 50,000 crore Special Liquidity Facility for mutual funds, days after the Franklin Templeton credit crisis unfolded.

According to the release, the regulatory benefits will apply even if banks deploy their own funds under SLF-MF scheme.

certificates of deposit (CDs) held by MFs will be eligible to claim all the regulatory benefits available under SLF-MF scheme without the need to avail back to back funding from the Reserve Bank under the SLF-MF," RBI said.