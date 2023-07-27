The Star (*) symbol, which appears in the number panel of certain banknotes, is an identifier indicating that the note is a replacement for defectively printed ones in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday clarified that the banknotes with a star (*) symbol on the number panel are entirely authentic and carry the same value as any other legal tender.

Addressing the debate on social media platforms regarding the validity of banknotes bearing the symbol on the number panel, the RBI in a statement said that there is no cause for concern. The symbol is an identifier indicating that the note is a replacement for defectively printed ones in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes.

These replacement banknotes are put into circulation to ensure that the overall quality and integrity of the currency supply is maintained.

The RBI emphasised that the symbol serves solely as a marker and does not affect the value or usability of the banknote in any way. These "Star Series" banknotes are equivalent in all respects to their regular counterparts, with the only difference being the addition of a Star (*) between the prefix and the serial number in the number panel.

"...the Star (*) symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes. A banknote with a Star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star (*) symbol is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star (*) symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced / reprinted banknote," RBI statement read.

The RBI's clarification comes in response to posts on social media claiming that currency notes with an asterisk or star (*) mark in the number panel are fake. The central bank affirmed that these "Star Series" banknotes have been in circulation for a substantial period and are entirely genuine.

In fact, the RBI introduced the star (*) mark in new Rs. 500 denomination banknotes back in December 2016. Additionally, the ‘star’ banknotes in the denominations of Rs 10, 20, 50, and 100 have been in circulation since 2006.