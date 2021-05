The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has excluded Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) from the Second Schedule of the RBI Act after it was merged with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) last year.

"We advise that the “Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd” has been excluded from the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 with effect from November 27, 2020, vide Notification DOR.PSBD.No.1849/16.01.067/2020-21 dated December 17, 2020, which is published in the Gazette of India (Part III - Section 4) dated January 16 – January 22, 2021," RBI said in a notification on Thursday.

A bank mentioned in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act is known as 'Scheduled Commercial Bank'.

Last year in November, the government had approved the merger of crisis-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India. The RBI had also superseded the board of the LVB and appointed T N Manoharan, former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, as the administrator of the bank for 30 days.

LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank which has run into rough weather during this year. In March, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium. The government rescued Yes Bank by asking the state-run State Bank of India to infuse Rs 7,250 crore and take a 45 percent stake in the bank.