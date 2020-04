The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided that for all loan accounts where a 90-day moratorium or deferment has been applied, there would be an asset classification standstill.

“NBFCs have flexibility under current accounting standards to provide relief to borrowers. The standstill provision will be from March 1 to May 31 and banks will have to maintain higher provisions of 10 percent on standstill accounts. For same period as the original announcement provisions can be adjusted later for actual slippages on such accounts,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during his address.