The Retailers Association of India (RAI), a body representing over 13,000 retail establishments in India, has sought the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention in availing immediate moratorium benefits from banks following Friday’s announcement.

“Banks are not willing to take any action on this front,” the statement released by RAI said in its letter to the RBI, urging the regulator to issue “a firm and clear directive to all banks for implementing the moratorium”.

RBI announced a three-month moratorium on all term loans, and also permitted a three-month deferment in interest payment on all working capital loans for borrowers impacted due to the Coronavirus related lockdown, last Friday.

“As most stores are shut, retailers have zero revenue. They still have to pay overheads such as salaries, electricity, and rentals. The cash inflow of the industry has come to a standstill, while the fixed operating costs remain intact. With this background, the moratorium will provide some relief” the association said in its statement.

Retailers Association of India has further sought these additional relaxations from RBI:

1. Extend the moratorium to 9 months from 3 months, as demand will take much longer to stabilize and the industry is sitting on huge inventory positions.

2. Mandate banks to lend ad-hoc working capital loans of 25% more than current limits so that critical payments like salaries and wages can be made.

3. Announce a 4% interest subvention for 9 months to reduce the burden of interest.

4. Extend moratorium to non-fund sources of capital like Bills Discounting and Letters of Credit.

5. Request RBI to recommend SEBI to relax share pricing norms for QIP and Preferential Allotment to help companies raise capital. Significant Relaxation is also required for Rights Issues.