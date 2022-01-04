RBI elevates two officials to executive directors' post with effect from January 3

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday has appointed Dr. Deepak Kumar and Ajay Kumar Choudhary as executive directors with effect from January 3, 2022.

Prior to being promoted as executive director, Dr Kumar was heading the department of information technology of RBI. Dr Kumar has, over a span of three decades, worked in RBI's central office departments covering policy making and project management functions in the areas of information technology, cyber security, payment systems, currency management, human resource management, banking supervision, foreign exchange management.

Dr Kumar will look after the foreign exchange department, department of communication and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI. Dr Kumar holds a Ph.D. on the subject ‘Impact of Computerisation on Banking Industry during Nineties - an Evaluation’.

He is a Post Graduate Diploma in International Marketing from Delhi School of Economics, besides having earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

Choudhary was chief general manager-in-charge, Department of Supervision. Choudhary has, over a span of three decades, served in supervision, regulation, currency management, payments and settlements, and other areas in RBI, in its central office as well as regional offices. He will look after fintech department, risk monitoring department and inspection department.

He holds a Master’s degree in Physics from Delhi University, besides having earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).