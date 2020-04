In a bid to incentivise banks to lend more to smaller non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the Reserve Bank on Tuesday eased some rules for investments via the second round of Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO 2.0).

RBI has said that banks may deduct their investments in instruments issued by NBFCs from their Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) while calculating their obligation to lend to priority sectors.

Releasing a set of Frequently Asked Questions or FAQs on the second round of Targeted Long Term Repo Operation targeted towards NBFCs, RBI clarified, “In order to incentivise banks’ investment in the specified securities of these entities, it has been decided that a bank can exclude the face value of such securities kept in the HTM category from the computation of adjusted non-food bank credit (ANBC) for the purpose of determining priority sector targets/sub-targets. This exemption is only applicable to the funds availed under TLTRO 2.0”.

Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) is the base for calculating priority sector lending (PSL) targets for banks. For instance, the PSL target for a bank is 40 percent of ANBC. When a bank makes investments in the specified paper of small and mid-sized NBFCs, it can reduce its ANBC by the equivalent of such investments. Therefore, the base or denominator for calculation of PSL would become smaller, enabling banks to reach their target more easily.

To be clear, the investments are not directly excluded from PSL. In short, they are excluded from the denominator of the PSL ratio, but not from the numerator.

The TLTRO 2.0 scheme announced by RBI offers an initial sum of Rs 50,000 crores which banks can borrow at an existing repo rate to lend to NBFCs, with at least 50 percent of the amount reserved for the smaller and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs.

Banks are allowed to classify these investments as held to maturity (HTM) even if they are in excess of the stipulated 25 percent of total investment permitted to be included in the HTM portfolio, and the exposures under this facility are also not reckoned under the Large Exposure Framework (LEF), RBI said.

Among other clarifications, RBI has also removed the ten percent cap on the investment limit in a single entity. While announcing the fourth TLTRO on April 15, 2020, RBI had said the maximum amount that a particular bank can invest in the securities issued by a particular entity or group of entities out of the allotment received by it under the TLTRO would be capped at 10 percent. Now, RBI has stated that the ten percent cap does not apply to TLTRO 2.0.

In the first tranche of Rs 1 lakh crore TLTRO announced, RBI had mandated that up to fifty percent of the eligible instruments would have to be acquired from primary market issuances and the remaining fifty percent from the secondary market. This condition has also been done away with for TLTRO 2.0, as per RBI’s FAQs.

The funds availed under TLTRO 2.0 can be deployed within 45 days of availment, against 30 days for TLTRO 1.0.

Banks had raised several concerns about investments in instruments issued by NBFCs, even with RBI offering cheaper funds through the TLTRO window. While some banks CNBC-TV18 spoke to said there was a lack of creditworthy small-sized NBFCs and MFIs where they could safely invest, others said they were already full upon their NBFC sector exposure limit. Risk aversion was the key reason for banks staying away from further exposure to weaker NBFCs and not the lack of liquidity in the system, a senior private sector banker told CNBC-TV18.