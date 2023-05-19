RBI dividend to the government rises by nearly three times

The Reserve Bank of India approved Rs 87,416 crore dividend payout to the central government for 2022-23.

In a big relief for the Narendra Modi government, the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved a higher-than-expected dividend to the government in FY23 due to large dollar sales and low provisioning requirements.

"The board approved the transfer of Rs 87,416 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting year 2022-23," RBI said in a statement.

The Budget 2023 document expected a 17 percent higher dividend at Rs 48,000 crore from the RBI, public sector banks, and financial institutions in 2023-24. In the current financial year ending March, it aimed to garner Rs 40,953 crore from RBI and public sector financial institutions.

It is to be noted that RBI approved a dividend payment of Rs 30,307 crore to the government post its board meeting in May 2022. In 2021, RBI declared a dividend of Rs 99,122 crore for the nine-month period (July 2020 to March 2021). The dividend was paid for that period as RBI aligned its financial year with the government's financial year.

The central bank also decided to maintain a Contingency Risk Buffer at 6 percent in line with recommendations of the Bimal Jalan Committee report. The panel had prescribed a Contingency Risk Buffer range of 6.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

The decision on the dividend payment was taken in the 602nd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, held in Mumbai.

The board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments. It also discussed the working of RBI during 2022-23 and approved the annual report and accounts of the central bank for the year.

The meeting of the Central Board was attended by Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, and T. Rabi Sankar.

Other directors of the Central Board, Satish K. Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Dr. Ravindra H. Dholakia attended the meeting. Ajay Seth, secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting.