RBI dividend to the government rises by nearly three times

The Reserve Bank of India approved Rs 87,416 crore dividend payout to the central government for 2022-23.

In a big relief for the Narendra Modi government, the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved a higher-than-expected dividend to the government in FY23 due to large dollar sales and low provisioning requirements.

"The board approved the transfer of Rs 87,416 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting year 2022-23," RBI said in a statement.

The Budget 2023 document expected a 17 percent higher dividend at Rs 48,000 crore from the RBI, public sector banks, and financial institutions in 2023-24. In the current financial year ending March, it aimed to garner Rs 40,953 crore from RBI and public sector financial institutions.