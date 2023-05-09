RBI dividend payout may exceed budget estimates in FY23

The RBI’s dollar sale in FY23 reached a record $206 billion, which is about two times the amount sold in each of FY21 and FY22. Moreover, the large part of dollar sales was carried out at an exchange rate of 81 a dollar, against an average acquisition cost of 69 per dollar in fiscal 2021-22.

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to announce a higher-than-expected dividend to the government in FY23 due to large dollar sales and low provisioning requirements. While Standard Chartered Bank estimates, country’s central bank to transfer anywhere between rupees one lakh crore to rupees two lakh crore to the government as surplus for the fiscal that ended March, IDFC First Bank predicts a dividend payout of Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore.

According to Standard Chartered Bank, a higher-than-budgeted RBI dividend provides a "revenue boost and offers the government room to spend more or as budgeted, even if budgeted revenue falls short," the bank wrote in a note dated May 8.

"The better-than-expected RBI dividend will balance some of the risks facing tax revenue collections, from slower than budgeted nominal GDP growth," wrote economist Gaura Sen Gupta of IDFC First Bank.

According to IDFC First Bank, the surplus transfer from RBI and other financial institutions is estimated at Rs 48,000 crore for current financial year. The Central bank had given out Rs 30,307 crore in FY22 to the government – its lowest payout in a decade -- after transferring Rs 99,122 crore in FY21.

RBI's payout to government Pay Day Rs in Crore FY18 50,000 FY19 1,75,988 FY20 57,128 FY21 99,122 FY22 30,307

The RBI distributes dividend to the government from the surplus income it earns on investments and valuation changes on its dollar holdings, and the fees it gets from printing currency.

At a time when there are worries around consumption growth and a delayed pick-up in private capex, a bigger RBI dividend should aid the Government in staying the course on meeting its higher capex spend target without impacting its fiscal deficit goals.