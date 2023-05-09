RBI dividend payout may exceed budget estimates in FY23

The RBI’s dollar sale in FY23 reached a record $206 billion, which is about two times the amount sold in each of FY21 and FY22. Moreover, the large part of dollar sales was carried out at an exchange rate of 81 a dollar, against an average acquisition cost of 69 per dollar in fiscal 2021-22.

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to announce a higher-than-expected dividend to the government in FY23 due to large dollar sales and low provisioning requirements. While Standard Chartered Bank estimates, country’s central bank to transfer anywhere between rupees one lakh crore to rupees two lakh crore to the government as surplus for the fiscal that ended March, IDFC First Bank predicts a dividend payout of Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore.

According to Standard Chartered Bank, a higher-than-budgeted RBI dividend provides a "revenue boost and offers the government room to spend more or as budgeted, even if budgeted revenue falls short," the bank wrote in a note dated May 8.

The RBI’s dollar sale in FY23 reached a record $206 billion, which is about two times the amount sold in each of FY21 and FY22. Moreover, the large part of dollar sales was carried out at an exchange rate of 81 a dollar, against an average acquisition cost of 69 per dollar in fiscal 2021-22. "The better-than-expected RBI dividend will balance some of the risks facing tax revenue collections, from slower than budgeted nominal GDP growth," wrote economist Gaura Sen Gupta of IDFC First Bank.