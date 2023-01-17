The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a discussion paper that seeks to move banks towards an expected loss approach with respect to bad loans.

This is a new approach for provisioning by banks, which is in the works, and that is going to align the Indian banks with global standards.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have already moved to the expected loss model and now, RBI has floated a discussion paper on the same for banks.

So, currently banks follow what is an incurred loss model where they make provisions only once repayments are delayed or not paid, but now, RBI proposes that banks start providing as soon as they start expecting any kind of loss or non-repayment.

Under this expected credit loss model, banks have to classify loans into three categories. Stage one will mostly be all standard assets, stage two will be loans that are seeing some signs of potential stress. And stage three can broadly be loans which are in default.

Banks can design and implement their own models to assess how much they need to provide for each of these stages. But there is going to be a floor, which is set by the RBI in terms of minimum provisions they'll have to make. These models will also have to be independently verified and disclosures will have to be made by banks.

As far as the transition is concerned, comments are invited by the February 28 and then RBI will come out with final guidelines. But the impact will not be immediate because banks will get at least one year for implementation and a maximum period of five years to phase out the higher provisioning to avoid any capital shock.

RBI, in its own words, expects the potential initial impact of this to be significant and broadly, the sense is that provisions will rise.

CLSA, for instance, expects a limited impact on private banks but public banks will have to build their buffers. Macquarie believes the provisions could be high because the probability of default has been very high in the last five to 10 years. The impact will be felt starting FY26 for banks. Morgan Stanley believes the potential impact is going to be manageable with larger private banks better placed than others and Jefferies also holds a similar view.

