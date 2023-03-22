RBI directs banks to keep all branches open till March 31 for annual closing

RBI said that all government transactions done by them for FY23 must be accounted for within the same financial year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all agency banks to keep their branches open till March 31 for annual closing. The central bank, in a notification, said lenders should ensure that government transactions done by agency banks for the financial year 2022-23 must be accounted for within the same financial year. Accordingly, the following arrangements are put in place to report and account for government transactions for March 31, 2023.

"All agency banks should keep their designated branches open for over the counter transactions related to government transactions up to the normal working hours on March 31," RBI said.

ALSO READ | India extends deadline to link voter ID with Aadhaar card to March 31, 2024

The RBI further said that transactions done through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System "will continue up to 24:00 hours as hitherto on March 31".

Special clearing will be conducted for collection of government cheques on March 31, for which the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), which comes under the RBI, "will issue necessary instructions", RBI added.

ALSO READ | Banks will remain closed for 15 days in April for festivals and weekends

Regarding reporting of central and state government transactions to RBI, including uploading of GST/TIN2.0/ e-receipts luggage files, the reporting window of March 31, 2023 will be kept open till 1200 hours noon on April 1, 2023, the central bank said.