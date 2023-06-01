English
RBI deputy governor post — panel interviews 5 candidates

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 1, 2023 8:09:05 PM IST (Updated)

The post will fall vacant on June 21 after M K Jain completes his extended tenure. Check who are in the fray.

A Cabinet secretary-headed panel on Thursday (June 1) interviewed five candidates, including a non-executive chairman of a public sector bank, for the post of RBI deputy governor.

The candidates in fray Include J. Swaminathan, Managing Director of SBI; V. Srinivasan, Chairman of Union Bank; A.S. Rajeev, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra; Shanti Lal Jain, Managing Director of Indian Bank and Soma Sankara Prasad, Managing Director of UCO Bank.


The post will fall vacant on June 21 after M.K. Jain completes his extended tenure.

