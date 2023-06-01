RBI deputy governor post — panel interviews 5 candidates

The post will fall vacant on June 21 after M K Jain completes his extended tenure. Check who are in the fray.

A Cabinet secretary-headed panel on Thursday (June 1) interviewed five candidates, including a non-executive chairman of a public sector bank, for the post of RBI deputy governor.

The candidates in fray Include J. Swaminathan, Managing Director of SBI; V. Srinivasan, Chairman of Union Bank; A.S. Rajeev, Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra; Shanti Lal Jain, Managing Director of Indian Bank and Soma Sankara Prasad, Managing Director of UCO Bank.