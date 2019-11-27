#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
RBI deputy governor MK Jain red-flags rising stress in Mudra loans

November 27, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Mudra scheme in April 2015 with much fanfare to offer speedier credit up to Rs 10 lakh to small businesses.
The government had in July informed Parliament that total NPA in the Mudra scheme of over Rs 3.21 lakh crore RPT crore has jumped to 2.68 percent in FY19 from 2.52 percent in FY18.
The bad loans in the Mudra scheme soared a whopping 126 percent in FY19—jumping by Rs 9,204.14 crore to Rs 16,481.45 crore in FY19 from Rs 7,277.31 crore in FY18.
cnbc two logos
