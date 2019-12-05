RBI decision to keep repo rate unchanged leaves many surprised: Here is what economists say

To maintain a balance between growth-boosting measures and inflationary pressure, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday kept key lending rates unchanged. The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) in its fifth review of the current fiscal kept the repo, or short term lending rate for commercial banks, at 5.15 percent.

The reverse repo rate was maintained at 4.90 percent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remained at 5.40 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Taimur Baig, Managing Director and Chief Economist at DBS Group Research, Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank, Kamal K Mahajan, Head of Treasury and Global Markets at Bank of Baroda and SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank shared their views and outlook.

“I cannot remember the last time there have been such a resounding surprise as far as the RBI decision is concerned. It defies the expectation of the market and also the body language of the central bank over the last six months or so when they seemed amenable towards out-of-the-box thinking and being very proactive in terms of putting growth. So I will restrict my comment to saying that, yes, after a very long time the RBI has truly surprised me,” Baig said.

“We have a terminal repo rate of 4.5. We do not see any reason to change that. This is a temporary pause because inflation has gone up close to 4.6 in October, it might go up to 5.3 in November but the RBI has already given 135 bps and back-to-back 5 policies. I think there would be more rate cuts coming in 2020, about 50-60 bps from here as inflation starts coming down towards 4 percent by April-June,” Das noted.

“The fact is that transmission has not happened and it always happens with lag. So we still believe that the normal marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) is likely to come down because the growth is not there. Year-on-year (YoY) growth is there, but in this year the growth is not there and credit is simply not picking up. Of course, what has happened is the cost of term deposit has not come down, but we believe that since it is with the lag the previous cuts will still keep the momentum. We believe that MCLRs can come down further and if MCLR comes down, maybe banks will like to reduce their spread. Because of the liquidity the market linked bonds, their rates are coming down and there is a direct competition to loans to that,” Mahajan observed.