RBI decision to keep repo rate unchanged leaves many surprised: Here is what economists say
Updated : December 05, 2019 12:26 PM IST
The fact is that transmission has not happened and it always happens with lag, says Kamal Mahajan of Bank of Baroda.
There could be some rate cut by the end of the financial year as transmission has not happened and it always happens with lag.
