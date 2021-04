Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday concluded the first security acquisition programme (G-SAP) auction buying of Rs 25,000 crore in government bonds. As part of this, the government is scheduled to buy bonds worth 1 lakh crore from the secondary market in the three months to June 30 (Q1 of the current financial year).

Earlier, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that this move will ensure financial stability and G-sec stability from global uncertainty.

“Our objective is to eschew volatility in the G-sec market in view of its central role in the pricing of other financial market instruments across the term structure and issuers, both in the public and private sectors," RBI governor Das had said.

G-SAP is different from the regular Open Market Operations (OMOs) that RBI conducts.

"It has a distinct character, in the sense that for the first time we are giving out a particular quantum of bond purchase in the secondary market. Within this particular quarter, we will be suitably depending on the evolving situation and will be announcing auctions from time to time," Das had mentioned.

Das said the positive externalities of G-SAP 1.0 operations need to be seen in the context of those segments of the financial markets that rely on the G-Sec yield curve as a pricing benchmark.