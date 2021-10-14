RBI clears re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as managing director of Axis Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as managing director of private sector Axis Bank for a period of three years.

The extended three-year term would be effective from January 1, 2022, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated October 14, 2021, has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director & CEO of the bank, with effect from January 1, 2022, till December 31, 2024," it said.

Also Read:

The board of the bank had in April approved the extension of his tenure for a further period of three years subject to regulatory clearance.