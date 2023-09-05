RBI aims to target 1 million retail transactions a day by December 2023 via digital rupee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is targeting a million retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) transactions a day by end of this calendar year, sources told CNBC-TV18. The RBI is fairly certain of achieving the target by December if not earlier, according to sources.

As of now, sources said, there are 13 banks participating in 26 locations and 1.4 million users with respect to the retail segment.

RBI is also planning to expand pilots for CBDC wholesale to interbank call money market. CBDC is a digital form of legal tender issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The e₹-R is the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It is issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are issued.

India had began the pilot testing of CBDC for the wholesale segment on November 1, 2022 and for retail on December 1, 2022. Digital currencies are not being used globally, and thus RBI has launched pilots as to understand the impact before any further expansion. As per sources, the RBI is not looking for a date to close the pilots.

"Still understanding impact of CBDC for which data has to be generated and risks have to be understood. Till the risks are not understood completely cannot do a full scale launch of CBDC," sources said.

The wholesale CBDC is limited to the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities, while the retail e-rupee is being piloted within a closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants.

Sources have said that since participants are limited and transactions are well known, experimentation is easier with respect to the wholesale CBDC.

The e-rupee is expected to make the inter-bank market more efficient and reduce transaction costs by eliminating the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or collateral to mitigate settlement risk.