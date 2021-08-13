RBI cancels licence of Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank, 95% of depositors to get full amount under DICGC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it has cancelled the licence of Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank. As per the data submitted by the bank, 95 percent of the depositors will receive full amounts of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

The statement said that the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on August 13, 2021.

The apex bank stated that Maharashtra's Panvel based bank doesn’t have adequate capital and earning prospects and failed to comply with the requirements of various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The central bank again said that the continuance of the bank is not in the interests of its depositors and with its present financial position it would unable to pay its present depositors in full.

It added if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further public interest would be adversely affected.

According to the statement, every depositor will receive deposit insurance claim amount of deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from the DICGC on liquidation.

According to a moneycontrol report, RBI has issued more than 100 directives imposing various regulatory measures on erring or poorly run urban co-operative banks in 2021 so far.

Cancellation of licence of Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank is the latest instance of the central bank clamping down on weak co-operative banks.

According to the report prior to Karnala Bank, the RBI cancelled the licence of three banks in 2021-- Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank on May 31, Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank Limited on April 22 and Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank on January 11.

Last year, it cancelled three permits -- Karad Janata Sahakari Bank, CKP Co-operative Bank and the Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank of Goa.

The RBI has a system in place to enforce punitive actions on these banks.