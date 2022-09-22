    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    RBI cancels Laxmi Co-operative Bank licence, depositors can claim up to Rs 5 lakh

    RBI cancels Laxmi Co-operative Bank licence, depositors can claim up to Rs 5 lakh

    RBI cancels Laxmi Co-operative Bank licence, depositors can claim up to Rs 5 lakh
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The bank will stop conducting operations as of September 22, 2022. About 99 percent of its depositors are entitled to collect the entire quantum of their deposits, according to its data.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday terminated the licence of Maharashtra based Laxmi Co-operative Bank, citing inadequate capital and earning prospects. As a result, the bank will no longer conduct banking operations as of September 22, 2022.
    According to an official statement issued by the RBI on September 22, "the bank has been prohibited from conducting the business of 'banking,' which includes, among other things, acceptance of payments and repayment of deposits, with immediate effect."
    “The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors,” the RBI added. "The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full, and Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.”
    Also read: RBI directs M&M Financial to stop using third party recovery agents right away
    On liquidation, every depositor will be entitled to a deposit insurance claim amount of up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), RBI said.
    According to the bank's data, about 99 percent of depositors are entitled to collect the entire value of their deposits from the DICCC.
    As of September 13, 2022, the DICGC has already paid 193.68 crore of the total insured deposits.
    Also read: ICICI Bank launches ‘Festive Bonanza’ — check list of discount available on brands and loan offers
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bankbank licencecooperative banksReserve Bank of Inda

    Next Article

    RBI directs M&M Financial to stop using third party recovery agents right away

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng