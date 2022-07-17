RBI bulletin argues inflation has peaked, says markets will note India's strong monetary policy steps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unusually released its July bulletin on Saturday; unusual because the bulletin is normally released on weekdays. Sources close to RBI told this reporter that the urgent release of the bulletin, without waiting for the weekday, should be read as a desire to communicate to the market the resilience of India's economy, the peaking off of inflation, and the "front-foot" monetary policy action taken by RBI. The report admits that all currencies have wilted before a strengthening dollar but markets will differentiate between currencies depending on the size and speed of monetary policy action.

The monthly bulletin always has a chapter on the state of the economy and this chapter in the July bulletin details how "India's economy has been showing resilience and, dynamism in spite of the geopolitical issues and the high-risk aversion in financial markets". It details that monetary policy in India has gone on to the front foot against inflation and that India's inflation is on the back foot, down for the second month in a row. The report goes on to argue that the worst of global inflation also may be behind us given the falling commodity prices, the aggressive tightening by many central banks, and the falling supply chain pressures. It points out that the FAO's food price index is down for the third straight month in May from its all-time high in March. The Bloomberg Commodity Index is down 7 percent in the second half of June versus the first half. The report evinces hope that falling global prices may encourage FMCG companies to stop "shrinkflation", and even cut prices.

The report admits that portfolio investors are stampeding out of all emerging markets, and hence "close and continuous monitoring of the widening trade deficit and portfolio outflows is warranted, notwithstanding strong reserve buffers, moderating external debt and a fairly valued exchange rate that has wilted less in the face the monotonic strengthening of the US dollar than many peers."

The rupee indeed has been a better performer: For 2022 i.e. year-to-date, the dollar index has appreciated 12 percent while the rupee has depreciated only 6.9 percent, which is less than several other currencies like the Taiwanese Dollar (7.4 percent), Thai Baht (8.4 percent), Philippine Peso( 9.2 percent), Korean Won ( 9.4 percent) and Japanese Yen (17.3 percent).

The report admits that the monthly trade deficit at a record high of $26 billion in June is a worry, but adds that exports that are already robust are expected to improve as new export orders recorded their third consecutive monthly rise; even as pressures of input supplies are waning.

On India's growth, the bulletin says that RBI's nowcasting model places India's first quarter (April-June) real GDP growth at 16.2 percent versus the 14 percent estimated by professional forecasters. While this tall figure is due to a low base, RBI's nowcast also finds that Q1 growth is likely to show a positive QoQ momentum of 0.9 percent, which is better than the QoQ momentum of 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.